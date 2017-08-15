Newsvine

Bill Douglas

 

About Articles: 1 Seeds: 28 Comments: 134 Since: Jan 2008

Free Tai Chi Ezine Magazine - Knee Pain

Current Status: Published (4)
By Bill Douglas
Tue Aug 15, 2017 8:18 AM
Discuss:

Our latest issue ... FREE "All Things Tai Chi & Qigong" Ezine Newsletters ... chalk full of useful information for those curious about Tai Chi & Qigong, experienced students, AND FOR TAI CHI & QIGONG TEACHERS ... a free service of World Tai Chi & Qigong Day's official website, WorldTaiChiDay.org. You can sign up for this FREE weekly newsletter by clicking "Join Our Free Email Mailing List at: WorldTaiChiDay.org ... http://campaign.r20.constantcontact.com/render?m=1101261673126&ca=6281bc4e-a031-43df-ba37-b1b4f1aa4ae9

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor