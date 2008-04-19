Newsvine

Bill Douglas

 

About Articles: 1 Seeds: 28 Comments: 134 Since: Jan 2008

At OpEdNews: "Week of Truth" Nat'l Action Breaks the 9/11 Media Blockade

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Bill Douglas View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONOpEdNews.Com Progressive
Seeded on Sat Apr 19, 2008 10:52 AM
Discuss:

"Week of Truth" Nat'l Action BREAKS the MEDIA BLOCKADE on 9/11 TRUTH. Week of Truth Hit Conservative Major National Radio Today!! The first nationally coordinated mass coalition effort by researchers, activists, investigators, pushing for a real investigation into the disturbing and blatant deceptions of the official 9/11 story, has made good on its promise to truth activists, and broken 911 truths into mainstream media ...

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor