At OpEdNews: "Bond Girl" Comes Out for 9/11 Truth – WEEK OF TRUTH CAMPAIGN – April 16 to 22nd

"Bond Girl" Comes Out for 9/11 Truth – WEEK OF TRUTH CAMPAIGN – April 16 to 22nd Lana Wood, actress/activist, recently not only came public on 9/11 truth, but helped create a very creative youtube video that can reach many. Spread it widely, let's get it up on the youtube rankings. Actress/Activist Lana Wood courageously URGES us to get involved and spread the word about this mass national action for truth in media, April 16 to 22nd. You can help at WeekofTruth.org