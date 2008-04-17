Newsvine

Bill Douglas

 

About Articles: 1 Seeds: 28 Comments: 134 Since: Jan 2008

At OpEdNews: "Bond Girl" Comes Out for 9/11 Truth – WEEK OF TRUTH CAMPAIGN – April 16 to 22nd

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Bill Douglas View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONOpEdNews.Com Progressive
Seeded on Thu Apr 17, 2008 11:22 AM
Discuss:

"Bond Girl" Comes Out for 9/11 Truth – WEEK OF TRUTH CAMPAIGN – April 16 to 22nd Lana Wood, actress/activist, recently not only came public on 9/11 truth, but helped create a very creative youtube video that can reach many. Spread it widely, let's get it up on the youtube rankings. Actress/Activist Lana Wood courageously URGES us to get involved and spread the word about this mass national action for truth in media, April 16 to 22nd. You can help at WeekofTruth.org

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor