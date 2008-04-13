NY Sun Reports on U.N. Official's Call for Study of U.S. Govt. Role in 9/11 Attacks The ability of otherwise rational people to continue to bury their heads in the sand when it comes to the glaring problems with the U.S. government's official story of the attacks of 9/11 . . . appears to be nearing a rapidly escalating end.
At OpEdNews: NY Sun Reports on U.N. Official's Call for Study of U.S. Govt. Role in 9/11 Attacks
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Sun Apr 13, 2008 7:38 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment