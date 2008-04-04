Newsvine

At OpEdNews: JOIN the WEEK of TRUTH: April 16th ? 22nd; A Historic National 9/11 Truth Effort to Break the Media Blockade!

JOIN the WEEK of TRUTH: April 16th – 22nd; A Historic National 9/11 Truth Effort to Break the Media Blockade! Last Monday, March 31st, great American heroes, who have put everything on the line to protect their nation's democracy, assembled. It was meaningful this occurred the same month of HBO's release of John Adams. The result: April 16-22nd will be a WEEK of TRUTH !! You can get involved at www.WeekofTruth.org

