At OpEdNews: Steven King's Son, Takes a Shot at 9/11 Truth Author, While New Film Director Embraces His Work!

It was a busy weekend on the 9/11 truth front, as the Director of the explosive new feature length film on 9/11 truth issues, Reflecting Pool, joined a growing chorus of 9/11 truth researchers and activists, who have pointed out the reality that historical-fiction works, can draw many more eyes to look at the hard facts of the 9/11 attacks. Especially in an age when corporate media is actively censoring factual coverage of the 9/11 questions. Mark Twain's work on the evil's of slavery in a fictional book that got people of his time thinking, is a historical case in point of the power of current-event-fact-related novelistic narrative.

In recent months such 9/11 truth heroes as David Ray Griffin, Professor Steven Jones, Kevin Ryan, Janice Matthews, and many others have pointed out the value of historical-fiction narrative, in the form of "The Shell Game," by New York Times best selling author, Steve Alten.