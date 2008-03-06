Newsvine

Bill Douglas

 

About Articles: 1 Seeds: 28 Comments: 134 Since: Jan 2008

At OpEdNews: 9/11 TRUTH Issues EXPLODE onto CBS National Radio Yesterday !!

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Bill Douglas View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONOpEdNews.Com Progressive
Seeded on Thu Mar 6, 2008 3:40 PM
Discuss:

9/11 Truth (& False Flag Terror) FINALLY on CBS NATIONAL Radio - Jim Bohannan Show !! STUNNING National CBS Radio Interview! Bohannan is a right wing pro-military radio voice, who's audience has probably NEVER been exposed to 9/11 truth issues. "The Shell Game" author, Steve Alten, came on after an Oil Executive's interview, at about 39:50 in the 1.5 hour show. All hell breaks loose at about 54:56 when 9/11 truth...

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor