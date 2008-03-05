At OpEdNews: Are Corporate Media Attacks on French Actress, Marion Cotillard, for 9/11 Comments, a Result of 9/11 Commissioner's Call

Are Corporate Media Attacks on French Actress, Marion Cotillard, for 9/11 Comments, a Result of 9/11 Commissioner's Call for new 9/11 Investigation? This week, the corporate media launched into a bizarre full front orchestrated attack on French, Oscar winning actress, Marion Cotillard, for her doubts about the official story of 9/11. What makes it bizarre is that she made them over 1 year ago. So, why drudge them up now?