Suspicion of Obama's Meteoric Rise. Are We Being Manipulated? Was the Dallas Security Stand Down a Signal?

I should first say that this essay is not meant to dissuade anyone from voting for Barak Obama. In fact, I may vote for him. I haven't decided between Obama and McKinney of the Green Party.

But, over the last seven years of the Bush Administration it has become increasingly obvious that we do not have a free media in America. Too many glaring crimes have been committed by this administration with far too little curiosity.

We know that the weapons industry owns major chunks of the media, and we know that almost all that we read, see, and hear is owned by five major media corporations. We also know that former CIA Director, William Colby said that there is no media of any significance that is not controlled by the CIA in this country.

So, the meteoric rise of Barak Hussein Obama, is no accident . . .