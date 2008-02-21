Newsvine

At OpEdNews: CBC: Canadians greet Karl Rove with charges of 9/11 being an inside job! No US media coverage?

When a former President's aid is greeted in a friendly nation by protesters claiming he had a role in the most horrific attack on the United States in modern history, and the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation covers it . . . wouldn't that be a newsworthy item for US media?

