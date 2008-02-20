BREAKING 9/11 NEWS: FBI Says Barbara Olsen Did Not Call Ted Olsen. Bush Solicitor General LIED !! Nationally syndicated talk show host Charles Goyette uncovered blockbuster information in his drive-time interview with author David Ray Griffin. FBI says Barbara Olsen NEVER called from the plane on 9/11!!
At OpEdNews: BREAKING 9/11 NEWS: FBI Says Barbara Olsen Did Not Call Ted Olsen. Bush Solicitor General LIED !!
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Wed Feb 20, 2008 2:27 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment