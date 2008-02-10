At OpEdNews: PROJECT CENSORED Director Urging Vast Readership of

The Director of the famed Project Censored, which has been instrumental in pointing out each year all the major news stories that corporate media mysteriously ignores, just advocated wide readership of "The Shell Game."

His efforts coincide with a vast array of noted 9/11 truth authors, researchers, and activists. HOWEVER, the Project Censored Director's advocacy of this powerful edu-tainment novel now shows an indication of "The Shell Game"s cautionary oil war warning of false flag terror expanding out . . . beyond the formal 9/11 truth movement!