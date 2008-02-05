At OpEdNews: Willie Nelson Fears

Paul Joseph Watson, writing for prisonplanet.com, wrote on country icon Willy Nelson's interview with Alex Jones on his radio program. Willie had some EXPLOSIVE THINGS TO SAY ABOUT 9/11, and also about fears that "something" will happen that will enable Bush to stay in office for another 10 years.

"How naive are we - what do they think we'll go for?," asked Nelson, pointing out that his doubts . . .

Steve Alten, the author of "The Shell Game" was recently on a mainstream talk AM radio program in the Philadelphia metro ... www.TheShellGame.net for more