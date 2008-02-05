At OpEdNews: How Disinfo Agents Infiltrate 9/11 Truth. How You Can Tell You are Being Bamboozled.

I feel compelled to address the issue of movement infiltration, and how we can all avoid being manipulated by it. It is really much simpler than you might think. Those hired to create chaos in a movement will always make things seem complicated. But, in the simplest terms the 9/11 truth movement is a collective of people who want a new 9/11 investigation. PERIOD. Anything more than that is beyond the point, although they'll try to tear us apart with fine points.